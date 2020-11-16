So, my buddies and me got this blog. And it's, like, a news source. And so, like, on Nov. 3, I want to be the mayor of, like, Honolulu.

So, we called it. And so, since we're a news source, that means I'm now mayor-elect of Honolulu.

So, I'm headed to Hawaii, and y'all all are welcome to come see me and I'll give you stuff, because I'm mayor-elect; I must be, because a news source called it.

Joe Elliott

Galveston

Carlos Ponce

Congratulations Mayor Elect Joe Elliott!

