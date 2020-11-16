So, my buddies and me got this blog. And it's, like, a news source. And so, like, on Nov. 3, I want to be the mayor of, like, Honolulu.
So, we called it. And so, since we're a news source, that means I'm now mayor-elect of Honolulu.
So, I'm headed to Hawaii, and y'all all are welcome to come see me and I'll give you stuff, because I'm mayor-elect; I must be, because a news source called it.
Joe Elliott
Galveston
(1) comment
Congratulations Mayor Elect Joe Elliott!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.