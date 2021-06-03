In 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, wrote about the fall of the Athenian Republic some 2,000 years earlier:
“A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury.
From then on, the majority always votes for candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse due to generous fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship.”
The average age of the world's greatest civilizations from the beginning of history, has been about 200 years. During those years, these nations always progressed through the following sequence:
1. From restricted liberty to spiritual faith; the Pilgrims.
2. From spiritual faith to great courage; the Founders.
3. From courage to liberty; the American revolution.
4. From liberty to abundance; post World War II, until recently.
5. From abundance to complacency; now?
6. From complacency to apathy; now?
7. From apathy to dependence; coming soon?
8. From dependence back to restricted liberty.
W. Eugene White
League City
