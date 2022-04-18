Quiroga is the mayor Galveston needs right now
It’s time to get back to the nuts and bolts of running a city. When Roger “Bo” Quiroga was mayor, he helped put Galveston on the path for growth and progress that it’s been on ever since.
Lots of people forget, but it was the Quiroga administration that got things going with the cruise ship business, the convention center built, created the Galvez Mall where Home Depot and Target are, initiated other developments including Palisade Palms, Beach Town, Schlitterbahn, Academy, Eckerd Drugs (now CVS) and many more which began the “open for business” attitude the city embraced, which increased our tax base and not raise property taxes.
In the last mayoral election with four opponents, Quiroga received the most votes but not 50 percent plus one to avoid a runoff. During this time between the general election and the runoff, Quiroga learned he had colon cancer, undergoing treatment at MD Anderson, contracted COVID-19 and lost his sister to cancer, drastically reducing his ability to actively campaign.
For Quiroga to suffer all this adversity and still come back and run again for mayor shows his love for Galveston, tenacity, fighting spirit and character.
Please join me in voting for “Bo” Quiroga.
Bill Fullen Sr.
Galveston
Galveston County is failing mentally ill residents
Patients needing inpatient psychiatric care haven’t been able to find a bed in Galveston County for the past 14 years. Would we accept not having inpatient cardiac care for 14 years?
The treatment goals of inpatient psychiatric care are detoxification and breaking denial. This work cannot be done as outpatients. Mentally ill patients are being incarcerated or taken to neighboring Harris County.
Stigma and discrimination have led to the failure of Galveston County taking care of our mentally ill. Only about 4 percent of the violence in the United States can be attributed to mental illness, but 40 percent of the news stories about mental illness connect it to violent behavior.
Why doesn’t Galveston County have full resources to care for someone at risk of hurting themselves or others? We teach CPR, but mental illness, while more prevalent, goes begging. Why don’t we teach the signs of mental crisis? And how to respond?
Where’s our funding for mental crisis care? Is there no political will to care for those in mental crisis in our county? What do you think Mark Henry? Darrell Apffel? Joe Giusti? Stephen Holmes? Ken Clark?
Kenneth Macpherson
Galveston
Editor’s note: The names listed in the final lines are, left to right, the county judge and commissioners.
It’s time to vote ‘yes’ on school bond propositions
I’m excited about the Galveston ISD school bond measures and what they can bring to the students and community of Galveston.
Having schools, facilities and services that provide our students the ability to learn and grow into an ever-changing future, having technology and appropriate spaces to develop skills and talents, and being a source of pride will be an amazing move forward for Galveston.
For too long, our schools have done amazing work in far less than ideal facilities. We’ve all heard from others, not only outside Galveston but also within, that our schools are subpar.
I’m convinced that this is the primary reason families don’t move to the island. If we want a robust community then we need to invest in schools.
Please vote for all of the proposed bond measures to provide our students the facilities that they deserve. I will gladly pay a little extra in taxes to make that happen.
Diane Olsen
Galveston
Column on climate change was refreshing to read
In response to the column by Dr. Sally Robinson (“Addressing climate change now will help our children,” The Daily News, April 13): If one relied upon the preponderance of recent headlines, the greatest threats to children are being shot or being exposed to allegedly corrupting information about racism or homosexuality. Robinson’s reminder is refreshing.
The much less splashy and dramatic but much more pervasive and deadly threat to the world’s children, including here in the United States, are the myriad effects of climate change, as well as the insidious effects of common, everyday air pollution.
Give more than lip service to caring about the children. Contact your representatives and insist upon legislation, such as carbon pricing and support for renewables — your children and their children will thank you.
Dr. Gary Stewart
Laguna Beach, California
