In response to the commentary by James Templer ("We can't fix stupid, but we can vote it out," The Daily News, Jan. 12): Everything he says about the Republicans is exactly what the Democrats are doing.

Dismantling our democracy piece by piece. Trying to make it easier to cheat in voting, allowing criminals free rein to commit crimes and letting real domestic terrorists destroy our cities.

While being respected by the world is a good thing, I would rather be righteous and feared by the world.

He was right about one thing: We can vote them out. And we will begin that process in November.

Herbert Frankovich

Texas City

