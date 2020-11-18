Roger “Bo” Quiroga is a man of Galveston, for Galveston.
His platform will empower all Galvestonians via lower property taxes, prosperity for workers and small businesses, and help to reduce bloat of city government.
I'm a Galveston resident and have known Quiroga for half my life. He helped me grow up and affirmed life lessons in me as my former baseball coach. Quiroga prizes hard work, teamwork and accountability.
As mayor, Quiroga will work hard to lower property taxes, drive a team effort of economic growth for both Galveston workers and small businesses and will hold upper-level city employees accountable to reduce government bloat.
I will proudly vote Quiroga in the nearing runoff election to build a more stable, better Galveston for us all.
Eric A. Robicheaux
Galveston
