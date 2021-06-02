While working my way through the daily crossword puzzle recently, I came across a common, recurring clue that is a five-letter word for "Texas Mission."
For many of us, the simple solution is "Alamo." Unfortunately, for my Republican friends, it would have to be "bully," "cheat" or "steal" as that seems to be their "mission" as of late.
Hopefully, Republican lawmakers realize that with their pale attempts to legislate any advantage, they're alienating not only the independent voter but some in their own party, as well.
These are challenging, if not troubling times and history will not, and should not, be kind to them.
Stuart Crouch
League City
(1) comment
History should not allow partisans to dictate the actions of today. Stuart Crouch is partisan.
