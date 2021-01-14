It's striking that 63 percent of your readers see no need to remove a dangerous narcissist from office following the events in Washington on Jan. 6 ("Question of the Week," The Daily News, Jan. 10).
The storming of our nation's Capitol by a mob of angry and misguided extremists responding to a call to arms from the most powerful man in the world should sound the alarm for any American who supports and believes in democracy.
Trump has worked to divide our country throughout his presidency and, while the nation must clearly face the divisions exposed in those four years, violence and terror isn't the answer.
The lack of any meaningful response from the Oval Office will encourage the insurrectionists, opening the door to increased violence and loss of life before the inauguration.
To that 63 percent of your readers, know that your support of this villain makes you complicit going forward.
Peggy Cassidy
Galveston
I think the author of this "Hit Piece" is a detriment to not only a peaceful society, but also to a coming together and healing of this nation, because of the astronomical amount of Hatredness and extreme Bitterness within her heart EXPLODING through her mouth in the way of words, and through her hands in the way of actions!
Peggy Cassidy, the riot occurred while Trump was giving his speech.
The FBI reported the storming of the Capitol was pre-planned so the speech had nothing to do with it.
"FBI reportedly warned that an assault on the Capitol was planned"
https://www.latimes.com/politics/story/2021-01-12/report-says-fbi-warned-of-plans-for-the-assault
Left wing BLM activist John Sullivan has been arrested for making terrorist threats to burn the building down after entering it. He has previously led anti-Trump protests.
There were hundreds of thousands in Washington that day, 99% were peaceful. Only 170 entered the Capitol Building. If any were Trump supporters it was not as his bidding. Nothing in his speech indicates he incited a riot.
Somebody is woefully misinformed.
It is truly amazing. But if you believe everything that he says, then you believe everything that he says. And he says it's all fine.
