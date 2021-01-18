The guest column by James Donlon (“The Daily News should do a better job of censoring,” The Daily News, Jan. 14) hit the nail on the head.
The newspaper’s editorial board failed to censor — and by that I mean, failed to exclude in its entirety — the commentary on these pages written by Bill Sargent and Mark Mansius ("2020 elections riddled with claims of voter fraud,” The Daily News, Jan. 6). The nature of the content justified such exclusion. The two authors used the newspaper as a platform to promote demonstrably false political claims, guised as commentary worthy of print.
That said, this failure is exceptional, and we can thank the editors generally for their thoughtful and generous exercise of the First Amendment throughout the year.
Geoffrey Gwynne
Friendswood
Bill Sargent and Mark Mansius's comments are worthy of print.
A saying written by Evelyn Beatrice Hall in her biography of Voltaire states, "I may disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it."
But Geoffrey Gwynne seems to say, "Oh, my poor eyes! My brain is hurting just looking at it! Take it away! Take it away!"
There are many things printed in this paper I dhave a problem with but I respond my difference of opinion on these forums. To demand the GCDN censor it would be fascist.
Geoffrey Gwynne expresses the ideas of Cancel Culture - a product of weak minds.
"weak minds" wear red hats with Big letters.
Mike must be writing about those MAGA hats worn by the rioters: Make Antifa Great Again.
