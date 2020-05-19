There have been a couple of letters to the editor this past week regarding the trash on and off the island.
I drive down Harborside Drive every day, and I'm appalled at the trash that lines this area. Across the street from the dump is disgusting. Litter stuck to the fences.
Why do they not pick this up?
Go down a little farther and look at the area around the railroad. Littered with trash. Whose responsibility is this? Look at the area outside of the recycling center. Trash all over the place. What is going on?
The rest of the island looks just as bad. Something needs to be done.
Brenda Rubio
Galveston
