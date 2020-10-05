The Galveston Park Board never fails to amaze me. Thursday's cry for more money ("More people, more trash and less money vex park board," The Daily News, Oct. 1) reeks of the "squeaky wheel syndrome."
All the park board's vehicles appear to be recent purchases. The lifeguard vehicles, trailers and Jet Skis all appear to be fairly new as well. Throw in the $100,000 for each turtle hut for the lifeguards (as opposed to the $6,000 previously spent) and the recent large raises handed out, and you would think the park board was flush with money. Who knows what other lavish spending has occurred.
Did the board really think that aggressively marketing the island with its newly expanded beaches was going to result in less tourism? What happens when the the next round of beach restoration happens? Not to mention the addition of several new hotels.
Planning for the increased trash deposits should've been part of the equation from the start but it appears that the only plan the park board has is to go around the state with its hand out.
Mark Chevalier
Galveston
You hit the nail right on the head Mark! I think there are many things that the Park Board does well, to include the service provided by our lifeguards but, when you consider that the Park Board Director's outrageous salary, it makes you wonder what their (or her) priorities actually are.
