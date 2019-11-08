The Daily News provided Galvestonians with some good guffaws with its headline “Rees submitted resume for Florida port job” (The Daily News, Nov. 7) while, on the same day, publishing a letter from mayoral candidate Roger "Bo" Quiroga that lauded Port Director Roger Rees ("Galveston's port director should be congratulated," The Daily News, Nov. 7).
When Galveston voters decided to buy the port in 1940 they were promised, in writing, that port profits would help lower taxes. Last year, the city council raised your property taxes while ignoring the valid pleas from Mayor Jim Yarbrough to increase the port’s Pilot (payment in lieu of taxes) payments, which have actually decreased in real terms since 1940.
Rees understands port economics and finance. No wonder he's looking for a way out. The port simply isn't competitive in the marketplace — its revenues cannot sustain needed improvements and maintenance and also keep the 1940 promises. Unfortunately, former and current city council members are deficient in their understanding of finance/economics and choose to drink the Kool-Aid rather than face the real numbers.
As you read your tax bill, remember the city council members, past and present, that chose Kool-Aid over lowering your taxes.
Norman Pappous
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.