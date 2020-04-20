I recently read the editorial ("Shopping locally is vital now more than ever before," The Daily News, March 23), promoting the concept of supporting local businesses by buying from 30 businesses over 30 days. I bought into the concept and have been eagerly buying local.
The other day, however, my attempt was thwarted when I tried to order carryout from a local restaurant. This restaurant ran an ad promoting 25 percent off all carryout orders. I called the number they provided and got their voicemail. I called two more times and got the same voicemail. The third time I left a message that I wanted to order carryout, left my mobile number and asked for a return call.
The return call never came, so I ended up going to Maceo Spice & Import Co. and buying the ingredients to make my own meal (at least I was able to support a local business).
I know our paradigms are shifting and with change come challenges. I challenge our local businesses to embrace the change and focus not on the business they're losing, but the business and loyal customers they can obtain during this pandemic crisis. I sincerely hope most, if not all, of Galveston’s local businesses survive.
Christina McMurray
Galveston
The problem with ordering by phone is the lack of a current menu online for many. I've ordered from Kelley's of La Marque by phone with no problem but notice that you can order online at other Kelley's Restaurants. That option is not available for the La Marque Restaurant. But at least their on-line menu is correct. Doreck's has limited their usual selection. Santa Fe Seafood, El Sombrero, El Valle, C & D Burger (nee Redcap), Village and Subway, I order in person. But the best is from two of my sisters who will drop off a home cooked meal or a pizza from Marios.[beam]
