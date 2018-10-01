The letter by Carolyn Nelson-Becker commending the owners of Miller’s Landing for turning a negative into a positive, causes me to think of all the Galveston business owners who donate so generously and immediately upon request ("Thanks for turning negative to a positive," The Daily News, Sept. 28).
I've sought silent auction donations for Libby’s Senior Day Care, the Galveston Island Humane Society, Blue Santa, Resource and Crisis Center and others. My experience has been so positive, with immediate donations from Galveston Restaurant Group, The Porch Café, Olympia Grill, Maceo’s Spice and Import, Tina’s on The Strand, From the HeART Gallery, and Classic Auto Group, just to name a few.
This by no means lists all the generous donors, who donate with a happy heart. These are local businesses whom I support, and I hope you all do.
Not only do they donate auction items, they donate their time as volunteers. Without them, who would fund and volunteer for our local charities, and make them the success they are?
Marilyn Harris
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.