I was quite surprised to read that Judge Mark Henry stated "the only studies I have seen say masks don't do any good at all" ("It's time to open Texas '100 percent,' Abbott says," The Daily News, March 3). Since he didn't specifically cite any study he read, I question his sources.
I suggest that he, and other skeptics, read the article "Improve the Fit and Filtration of Your Mask to Reduce the Spread of COVID-19" updated Feb. 23, on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. It states: "Correct and consistent mask use is a critical step everyone can take to reduce their risk of getting and spreading COVID-19. Masks work best when everyone wears them ... . Wearing a mask around people who do not live with you or when someone in your house is sick is now even more critical with the increased spread of new COVID-19 variants ... ."
With the upcoming spring break here on Galveston, as well as vacationers through spring and summer, mask wearing is doubly important, and I hope all Texans will do so.
Susan Peters
Galveston
