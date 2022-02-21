On the evening of Jan. 20, 722 homes and businesses went without electric power for almost three hours during a peak time period from about 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This included the Hilton Hotel and other beachfront businesses and several subdivisions adjoining this area of 53rd Street.

During the week of Feb. 14, later in the evening, almost the same identical outage occurred.

We're grateful this was repaired and power restored, but my question is why does this area experience outages several times every year and twice already so far this year?

Also, is CenterPoint Energy required to maintain repair workers and trucks on the island 24 hours a day? 

We're not counting ice storms or hurricanes; we're experiencing these outages during ideal weather.

Henry Freudenburg

Galveston

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription