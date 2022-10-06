Save money and get better music from local artists By HAL RIDLEY JR. Oct 6, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I saw Mary James — Mean Mary the Rollover Beethoven of Bluegrass Banjo. She played at 7 Oaks Garden near Winnie, the original home of country music in Texas.7 Oaks is a small gem of a music oasis.Mean Mary plays guitar, fiddle and banjo in bare feet. One foot beats a drum the other a tambourine. She wrote her first song at 6 years old.Go see Springsteen for $1,000? Nope. Fire The Boss.Go to 7 Oaks Garden and see close up and hear real musicians; $1,000 is 40 shows.Support local art and stretch your music dollars.Hal J Ridley Jr.Galveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesPolice raid downtown island store, seize $88,591 in suspect merchandiseTexas City man gets 60 years for brutalizing captive womanWhataburger plans Santa Fe restaurant; PJ's Coffee and more plan League City locations70 year old dies in custody of the Galveston County Sheriff's OfficeGalveston County deputy severely beaten by inmate, sheriff saysBody found in dumpster at Galveston's Austin Middle SchoolDeveloper files $25 million lawsuit against League City, policeWith net worth of $7.7 billion, Fertitta becomes a Galveston firstStealing checks from U.S. Mail a $1 million enterprise in Galveston aloneGuest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crashLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationPuppy lounge popular at travel summitMemorial paddle-out honors teen killed in Sept. 2 crashCompetition heats up at annual firefighter gamesLeague City firefighters remember 9/11 victims CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents (92) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (49) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48) As far as spin-control goes, admission of lying is novel (44)
