I've known Jennifer Lawrence since she was a child. She's really bright and has been successful throughout all of her career. She's the most qualified, and since she grew up here in Dickinson, she knows what needs to be done.
She's president of a very successful business with about the same number of employees as the city of Dickinson. She will make a great mayor.
Early voting is underway and the election is Dec. 15. Please vote for Lawrence.
Garland Copelin
Dickinson
