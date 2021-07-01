Many in our community on the West End are vigorously opposed to the new regulations for golf carts caused by tourists and the cart rental business ("Annual fees, seat belts, inspections among Galveston golf cart changes," The Daily News, June 25).
The mayor and city council members are creating additional costs and significant inconveniences for residents of the West End because of the issues created by non-resident tourists and a few business owners.
I’m all in favor of tourism and free enterprise — but don’t make their issues the problem of the taxpaying residents.
It looks like it will cost a few hundred dollars to retrofit our golf cart to bring it into compliance, plus all the inconveniences of getting the work done, as well as an annual inspection. This will not fix the problem created by golf carts on the seawall.
Residents with carts, please ask city council and the mayor to fix the problem and not impact Galveston residents and property owners.
Ron Ciaccio
Galveston
