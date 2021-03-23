In response to the commentary by state Rep. Mayes Middleton ("We need transparency from senior care facilities,” The Daily News, March 20-21): We're unclear to what “blind spot” Middleton is referring to that allows nursing homes to withhold information from the public about outbreaks of communicable diseases.
A memorandum from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services requirements dated May 6, 2020, states “CMS is requiring nursing homes to report COVID-19 facility data to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and to residents, their representatives and families of residents in facilities.”
In response to this requirement, we at Bayou Pines Care Center in La Marque update our Facebook page (Bayou Pines Care Center) and have established a COVID 19 informational line, 409-515-7588, to be fully transparent to staff, residents and families.
Erika Parrish
Administrator, Bayou Pines Care Center
La Marque
