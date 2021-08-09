I don't like the current form of the Republican Party, but I don't wish this horrible COVID virus on anyone.
That said, the death of Dickinson councilman, and member of the Texas Republican Party Executive Committee, H Scott Apley, was tragic, preventable and was the result of the immature, irresponsible and dangerous response to the COVID crisis by Republican leaders ("Dickinson councilman dies while hospitalized with COVID," The Daily News, Aug. 5).
Donald Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, state Reps. Dennis Paul, Mayes Middleton and Briscoe Cain and all the other Republican elected officials are responsible for his death. They could have acted like adults, embraced science and stopped every Republican from spreading false information or downplaying the virus and the vaccination.
Abbott didn’t have the courage to tell Trump to stop. Our state representatives didn’t have the courage to tell Abbott to stop. None of them told their executive board members, like Apley, to stop and now he's dead leaving a wife, who's also infected, and an infant child.
Abbott, Paul, Middleton, Cain and all the other Republican elected officials shouldn’t offer any thoughts and prayers. They should offer his family an apology.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
John Cobarruvias owes the readers an apology for this absurd letter.
Hear, hear!
Right on John, and Joe Biden and Kamila Harris could have NOT have told Americans to NOT take the Trump Virus. And John get your facts strait. it was Trump who fast green lighted this virus, he never told anyone not to take it, he is still telling people not to take it. The argument is not over taking the vaccine, it is about forcing people to take it. The people responsible for this is the Chinese lab and to a certain extent Dr. Fauci who was working on this project and after ordered by president Obama to shut it down because it was too dangerous, instead participated in sending it to China along with several million dollars. John this should give you something that is easily fact checked before you submit another hit job on the other political party,
John, I stepped into it just like you did. I meant Trump is telling everyone to take the virus, as is Abbott, Middleton and the rest you named.
It seems republicans and evangelicals are killing their own followers with misinformation and indifference. So sad for Mr. Apley’s family and most of all his infant son. I feel bad for their reality and what his family is facing. I truly pray for god to bless them.
