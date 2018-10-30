Dissent from the status quo requires more courage in a country such as Cuba, where Ted Cruz's father and aunt suffered beatings during imprisonment for the right to protest the regimes of Batista and Castro, than in the United States.
And, who could blame his father for obtaining an exit visa through bribery to travel to the United States.
Would that Ted Cruz be more supportive of expressions of dissent in this country that operate within our country's guidelines to keep us a representative nation?
The re-articulation of rights and laws in our country has advanced freedoms for all individuals that have been oppressed due to the right to dissent.
Voting rights and juror seating — the heart and soul of protecting individual rights — wouldn't have developed as productively without dissenters' courage.
With two steps forward, one step back, a new country takes its steps as a toddler still, with women and children's rights proceeding the pre-born, alive, feeling, mentally processing, are those whose rights are still being abridged.
To watch Julia Holcomb's video on "The Silent No More Awareness Campaign" site would elucidate; caution, graphic — but honest speaking.
Julia Walker
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.