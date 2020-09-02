I'm personally fed up with pro athletes. First it was kneeling during the playing of the national anthem, which trashes our flag.
Now it's boycotting playing their scheduled games.
What they need to realize is two things — they're boycotting their job and the fans.
Let's talk about the fans first. The fans are the ones that ultimately pay their salary. Yes, you don't pay to watch them on TV, but let the viewer level drop to almost nothing and the networks will cease purchasing the right to televise their games.
Now about jobs, you people that work 40 or more hours a week tell your boss you're going to boycott your job for two days and see if you still have a job.
As for me, I'm going to support their boycott and not watch a single game of all three leagues.
Raymond Summers
Texas City
Try high school sports. At the Hitchcock-Van Vleck game the band played the National Anthem, players, cheerleaders, coaches, officials, spectators stood and faced the flag. And we saw a football game with no politics. Refreshing.
