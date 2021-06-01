I strongly doubt that anything like 80 million Americans don’t accept that Joe Biden was elected as written by Yale Woodford ("I still believe Trump won the 2020 election," The Daily News, May 28); and it certainly makes no sense to demand a “full, nationwide forensic audit” on top of having all 50 states certifying the election results in their respective states.
My own state, Georgia, where every statewide official is a Republican, was one of those, and Texas was another.
Another letter writer, Ron Domel, claimed that his religious liberty is threatened by assuring equal rights for LGBTQ Americans ("Equality Act is a threat to First Amendment," The Daily News, May 29-30).
I guess that might make sense if he thinks his religion requires denying rights to others, but most of us don’t think our own rights are the only ones that should be protected.
Ed Buckner
Atlanta, Georgia
