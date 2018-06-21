I have a friend that sent me a picture of her parents on their honeymoon sitting at the Mermaid Bar in Galveston (operated in either the late 40s or early 50s). I went online and saw similar photos of the same scene but with different people.
Does anyone know where or have any details about the Mermaid Bar? It looks like it might have been a popular hangout in its day. I can pass on the information to my friend that lives out of the area. Please email me at azalea403@yahoo.com, thanks.
John Dupla
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.