Comprehensive personal and family COVID-19 preventative/preparedness planning requires precise knowledge of current conditions and scientific guidance. For both, I recommend watching and acutely listening to the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings in their entirety via reputable streaming/broadcasting sources without censor. The briefings are streamed/broadcast live daily, usually between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Briefing participants often include the president, vice president, surgeon general, Drs. Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci, Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. military command, etc. The participants present current conditions, resolutions in progress and guidance based on science.
After the briefing, an often-lengthy Q&A session has many in the press asking meaningful questions that receive substantive answers. The participants are indisputably unrestrained in their responses to questions. The president occasionally will admonish a reporter questioning techniques clearly mining “gotcha” answers.
Consider: Clearly, some news print and broadcast sources are inclined more so than others to deliver their “news” content in an incomplete, misleading — and at times false condition.
Please, select your news sources carefully, evaluating them not by what tickles your ear but by their level of accurate and complete content.
Please confirm my assessment of the daily briefings by watching one uninterrupted in its entirety.
Morris Parrott
Texas City
(1) comment
That's hilarious.
