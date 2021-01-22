President Biden was installed to a militarized National Mall devoid of supportive voters, save for family, friends, bureaucrats and Hollywoodites. The "unity" message was preceded and followed by Biden's divisive name-calling of Trump and his supporters, with punitive plans for those not in lock step.
Most recognize Obama 3.0 on display with no accountability, a fawning media not asking serious questions, a huge race card and carryover of all things swamp (especially CIA's John Brennan and friends), planning government retribution on dissenters.
Big tech, big business, big money and the Chinese Communist Party all making sure the global reset is carried out.
The Daily News shamefully reported falsehoods after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot — subsequently debunked — remaining a useful tool in their collaboration with The Associated Press.
I thank God for Trump's America First agenda, with initiatives benefiting American citizens. The Rev. Franklin Graham and many Catholic clergy are speaking out on the expansion of abortion and gender issues gone amok.
Guard your heart. Pray mightily; the battle is a spiritual one. Don't let this hatred become a part of who we are. As they shut us down, rise up and plan for better — just what Trump was trying to tell us and no more.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
Sandra Woodford[thumbup][thumbup]
Yeap! Joe China is such a Moderate isn't he? Nothing but a moderate would do what Joe China is doing huh? I wonder what all those who bought that lie which JOE & the DEMS were peddling are thinking now. It was a wicked deception to gain votes! This man is going to be as bad or worse than Crazy Bernie would have been if he had won.
So set back and enjoy the ride people. This is what yall wanted! Think about all those fantasy green jobs JOE is lying ABOUT! I got to give props to CHINA, NAW, NAW, ....they did a great job of spying, and compromising individuals like Joe, Pelosi, Feinstein, and Swalwell with money, business opprtunities, and sex in order to get power flowing straight out of the American Oval Office! Now watch how fast China ascends in the world, and watch how fast America, descends. Don't argue, just watch. JOE, and his globalist friends are moving at a super fast pace in destroying, and decimating this nation! Things are going to start going down-hill fast!! Just remember you heard it here first.
Vision ? What vision ? The only vision he had was himself, certainly not those in his cult or the rest of the country. Give me a break. Vision ? Yeah, sure.
