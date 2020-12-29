Trump once again proves himself a freako, lying, would-be dictator who cares nothing for laws or democracy. If he'd really wanted $2,000 for every American, he could've called traitor Mitch McConnell any day this fall and said so. That's what would've happened.
Instead, our non-president waits until the last minute, contradicts his own people and his zombie-like, slavish congressional cadre. Every day he's delayed no doubt means more avoidable COVID deaths — while he played golf.
Even though he's signed, millions unemployed still will lose a week's benefits. That alone is catastrophic for them.
This has been another Trump distraction — this one to try to make people forget he just pardoned four guys who murdered 17 men, women and children and a slew of crooked politicians and cronies. He's a sick, sick individual who enjoys hurting people and chaos.
He's taking revenge on the entire nation because he lost the election. Only a real nut would keep claiming victory. He's truly crazy.
Jan. 20th can't come soon enough.
Kevin Moran
Galveston
(2) comments
Kevin Moran is in for a big surprise January 20th.
DE-TRUMPIFICATION day is January 20,2021. Plan your party now!
