During Hurricane Harvey, 7,700 homes in League City were flooded. Hurricane season began June 1, and the administration of League City has done nothing to aid drainage and prevent future flooding. The administration has no plan to deepen, widen, dredge or remove silt from drainage waterways.
The only thing that makes the League City administration and the chamber of commerce take action is new development. The developer-friendly administration and the chamber want to add 90,000 more people in the next nine years. The concrete pouring, money grubbing developers don’t care about the present or future residents of League City.
There is at least one developer on the chamber of commerce who I wonder where his interest lies? The chamber wants to raise the 8 percent sales tax to 8.25 percent. Why? The extra quarter percent will go to pay for more development.
There needs to be a moratorium on new construction. Otherwise, the only place for floodwaters to go is into our homes and businesses.
The administration and chamber need to start acting in the best interests of the residents, and not the developers’ interests. We don’t need for more concrete to be poured. We need a concrete drainage plan for League City.
Charles Hansen
League City
