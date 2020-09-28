I see where Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is still suggesting that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden not participate in the upcoming debates for this and that and whatever else she can think up.
Hey, let 'em have at it, duke it out, throw it all in and let the American people decide on Nov. 3 who should lead the United States.
That's the American way.
Foster Spurlock
Galveston
(1) comment
It wouldn't be fair, Foster. After all, Creepy Joe says he got to the Senate 180 years ago. The youngest a US Senator can be is 30. If we take Creepy Joe's word that would make him over 200 years old! Trump is only in his early 70s.
