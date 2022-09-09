Trump should have digitized trove of classified documents By KATHY ROGERS Sep 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donald Trump should have digitized all the classified documents, then kept them on a server under his stairs, and then destroyed them with a hammer and Bleachbit when subpoenaed.Then there would have been no problems.That worked for Hillary Clinton.Kathy RogersFriendswood Michael A. Smith: 409-683-5206; michael.smith@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesDriver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say14-year-old freshman killed in crash near Galveston's Ball High SchoolProbe underway over death in Galveston County JailSon shoots and kills father during argument, deputies allegeBall High School student killed, others injured, in crash near campusGalveston mourns loss of 14-year-old Ball High School studentTwo killed when car loses control on wet roads in La MarqueTrove of Raimer documents disclose complaints about managementBattleship Texas arrives safe in Galveston drydock for major repairsColorado man drowns on Galveston beach Saturday CollectionsGalveston firefighters, shelter animals team up for annual calendarSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionThousands of bike enthusiasts gather for 2022 Island Ride Out and Bike ExpoWhen the cows came home CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (261) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (85) Ferry landing security checks are stupid (76) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (69) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? (57) Raid on Trump’s house was a sign of hope for me (50) Driver charged in deadly Galveston crash just released from prison on 3rd DWI conviction, police say (50) Guest commentary: Investigating Trump's document trove threatens US existence (47) Trump raid should be assessed by facts, not anger or ideology (46)
