In response to the article ("Isle to weigh pros, cons of banning overnight tents, canopies on beaches," The Daily News, July 8): I live on the west end of Galveston and often see the remnants of shade structures left on the beach for our park board to pick up and dispose.
I, like most of us, wish that people visiting our beaches would not leave anything but their footprints. I don't think that we can come up with a law or ban ordinance that will keep people from leaving their trash or setting up their tents to reserve a good spot on the beach for the next day. We would have to somehow catch them in the act of doing it.
So, I do support signage that requests good behavior, "Don't leave anything but your footprints" and signage that encourages trash disposal; however, I think it is unrealistic to pass some kind of unenforceable ordinance banning that activity.
Denis Graham
Galveston
(1) comment
If new signage is erected, I request it be attached to already existing signposts. There are already enough signs on the beach, and especially the seawall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.