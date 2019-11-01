In response to the column by Chris Bell ("Corny's gun-violence plan is all talk, no action," The Daily News, Oct. 30): Running against Sen. John Cornyn on a gun ban, really? Stopping gun-violence by banning a type of firearm is like stopping drunken driving by banning a type of car.
Your ridiculous claims of baseball size holes from a .223-caliber round, shows you're clueless. That’s all you gun ban enthusiasts do, is spread hype and falsehoods, what most of us Texans call horse manure. Coined phrases such as “military style,” “assault weapon,” “semi-automatic,” “high capacity,” etc., are all part of your “ban-it” campaign.
News flash Bell, the common shotgun is so much more deadly at close range, but you're too smart to see this right? Why, because it's not scary looking enough and it hasn't been sensationalized by you all-knowing politicians?
Spreading ridiculous claims like “70 percent of voters favor this gun ban.” Where was this poll taken, in your own mind? Bans don’t work. Look at the illegal drug industry.
The only ban we really need is a ban on ignorant politicians. You can’t stop sick, evil individuals from killing with gun bans. It has never worked.
Chris Hines
Texas City
