In response to the commentary by Adrienne Bell ("We need real solutions for wrongful police shootings," The Daily News, Sept. 3): I find it a well-written column and certainly reaching for answers. I feel the answer may be just too close to her, and it’s being overlooked.
You see, police officers must attend classes every year over and over on how to deal with Black issues. I must ask this question. Who's teaching the younger Black persons respect and how to deal with authority (police)? It must come from the Black community.
I understand there are some so-called bad cops, both white and Black, but percentage wise they are very few. To condemn all police officers because of the actions of a few is totally wrong.
There's a Quanell X video where he goes through police training involving a police officer shooting where he's the shooter. Immediately after the training, his statement was “brothers and sisters obey the officers' commands immediately.”
I totally support Bell in her effort to find some solution to this issue.
Charlie Everts
Tiki Island
