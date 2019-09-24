In response to the article ("Chamber crowd clashes with corps, GLO over ring barrier," The Daily News, Sept. 21): The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is required to demonstrate to Congress a benefit-to-cost ratio greater than 1 to 1 before a project will be authorized as eligible for federal cost-share.
What the corps is saying is that without a ring levee component to the plan, they cannot generate enough benefits to justify the cost of surge protection project overall.
The corps should show how each project component performs economically with benefits and cost of each component separately.
The ring levee is the only component that can be justified; all other components cannot be justified on the damages they prevent incrementally.
So, in effect, dropping the ring levee out of the bigger project makes the whole project uneconomical and non-justifiable.
Carol Hollaway
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.