Whenever I visit downtown Galveston, I love to shop on Postoffice Street. It’s usually less crowded than The Strand, and I find fabulous, one-of-a-kind merchandise such as artwork and jewelry.
I’m not sure everybody knows that the wonderfully diverse Postoffice stores have reopened, but they have — and the many small-business owners on this downtown street deserve your support. There’s a wide variety of restaurants to choose from, and I’ve picked up great gifts from the shops and galleries.
It’s always a joy to see the outdoor turtle sculptures that artists have painted! Postoffice business owners appreciate and depend on customers from both in town and out of town — just like the merchants on The Strand.
Lynn Lagarde
Houston
