It's interesting to read and listen to those that complain about how the president is so-called "bashed."
Let those not forget that Trump is the one that started the "birther" movement, attacked Gold Star families, shows very little respect for women, attacked a 16-year-old child, endorses racist groups, uses disrespectful names to his opponents, verbally attacks citizens by word and tweets.
He shows no respect for the judicial system, law enforcement, military or Congress.
I won't even get into the disrespect for religion or the news media. His actions and words are below the dignity of the office of President of the United States.
Perhaps if he respected the office he holds, the Constitution and the rule of law the bashing would be slowed.
One gets the respect one gives. Pray for our country.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
