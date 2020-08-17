Newspapers should take pains to properly vet any information they print so as not to become complicit in disseminating bad information.
In his letter ("Trump is leading America into the darkness, The Daily News, Aug. 15) Jerome Bourgeois writes “We are now enduring a deadly, pervasive virus in our country that is killing our citizens at a rate of 1,000 (one every 80 seconds) per day while our European and Asian partners are experiencing less than 10 per day.”
Worldometers.info reported the following number of European deaths on Aug. 13: 322; Aug. 14: 285; Aug. 15: 188. Asia deaths on Aug. 13: 1,467; Aug. 14: 1,559; and Aug. 15: 1,484.
People around the world are trying to cope with a global pandemic. It has strained every aspect of our society. At a minimum, we should expect societal institutions, such as the media, to not blindly distribute phony data designed to stir up fear.
“We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light.” — Plato
Norman Pappous
League City
The United States has 5% of the world population but 25% of Covid-19 deaths...
