I've lived in Galveston since 1987. I cannot remember a city council that worked together, usually amiably, for the overall good as the current (soon past) one.
Heaven knows it wasn’t perfect, but it worked.
I remember the years when Roger "Bo" Quiroga was mayor. Those years were fractious, the city’s residents often openly divided on various issues, mostly relating to his support of business interests over quality of life for the city’s residents. Now Quiroga is again running for office and turmoil is already evident.
First was Kevin Moran’s background piece on the relationship between Quiroga and Hellenic LLC, a potential conflict of interest that Quiroga hasn't directly addressed.
Then there are indications he would like to “reform” (read “reduce”) the marshal’s office rather than mend the codes the marshal’s office is sworn to uphold. And now he has tossed “racism,” a provocative accusation, into the dialogue in response to being quoted by one of his critics.
This is a difficult time for Galveston, as for every city. What's needed is an experienced steady hand at the helm that tries to reduce unnecessary turmoil rather than increase civic conflicts. That's why I support Craig Brown.
Pat Jakobi
Galveston
