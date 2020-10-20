Early voting is easy and fast. Just take your picture ID. Come in the late morning or early afternoon to "walk in."
If you decide not to use your mail-in ballot and plan to vote in person please take your mail-in ballot. Give the mail-in ballot to the election judge at the polling place. They will fill out a brief form, retain the paper ballot and give you a ticket to vote in person.
Please wear your mask. Hand sanitizer is available. The polling clerk will give you a Q-tip stylus to use on the voting machine.
Jack Sheaffer
Galveston
