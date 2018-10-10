As an 18-year resident here on the island, I am appalled at the condition of our roads.

Streets, like Avenue S, used to be maintained in good condition. Currently, it seems that the road repairs are worse than what existed before the repair. Major streets, like Avenue S, are now bumpy for almost the entire course.

This is not only dangerous, it doesn't give a good appearance for Galveston.

This deters property selling here and may be responsible for lower tourism.

Patricia Holleman

Galveston

Brian Maxwell

Ave S is new from 53rd to 61st. The remainder of Ave S was included in the County’s bond issue and is scheduled for complete replacement along with all of the underground utilities. The county is working on having engineering done on this as we speak.

