In response to the commentary by Maddison Greer ("It's time for us to get rid of mask mandate," The Daily News, April 28): I wonder if the author believes that the whole mask thing is just foolish folklore, and that non-N95 masks were never effective.
So, does she think that Drs. Anthony Fauci and Philip Keiser are just wrong and encouraging fake action by recommending face masks?
Truthfully, all of us are tired of wearing masks. I can’t argue with the complaint that communication is more difficult while wearing a mask, and that they're sometimes uncomfortable.
But that doesn’t mean they aren’t effective in reminding us that we can take personal responsibility in at least reducing the possibility of spreading this very nasty, often deadly, virus.
I’ve been fully vaccinated since January, but I wear masks in support of those who haven’t yet been vaccinated — just in case.
Patricia Bumpus
Dickinson
Dr. Anthony Fauci wrong? Or just changes his mind a little too often..... Don't wear masks, wear masks. He's been on both sides. Despite documentation the US government through Fauci ( National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases) funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab and he kept denying it.
