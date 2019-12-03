In response to the commentary by Ray Holbrook ("Illegal immigration is the real problem," The Daily News, Nov. 29): Holbrook said, “The Bible says and I believe that there is only one way to heaven. You believe in Jesus Christ as the Son of God or you don’t, you’re not in.”
Well, I'm a Christian, and I believe in the Bible.
Consider the Muslims, Buddhists, Taoists, Jews, etc. Are these people denied access to heaven? I believe God is just. Those who have faith in their religion and live it to the best of their ability will be admitted into heaven.
Jesus also taught about “forgiveness.” If a person wants forgiveness he (or she) can ask to be forgiven of sins and shortcomings.
If Holbrook wants to be forgiven for publishing an incomplete theological concept, he could ask for it in a prayer. I say a prayer every morning and ask forgiveness for my sins, (wrongs to people, lies — yes, I admit to having told lies) going back to 35-40 years ago and injury to people, going back to 40 years ago.
Stephen A. Hodgson
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.