Galveston residents are right to complain about the excessively bright lighting from the recently installed LED street lighting ("Some residents complain new city lights are too bright," The Daily News, March 15).
Brandon Cook is right; LED lighting saves money in the long run because you don't need as much electricity to light an LED bulb as you do to light the old technology bulb. But suppose you decide to put in LED lighting that's brighter than the old lighting figuring that the greater amount of electricity now needed still costs less than the electricity the old technology needs because of the greater efficiency of LED over the old technology.
That's exactly what has happened with our street lighting and commercial lighting by businesses. We're using efficiency as an excuse to increase the amount of lighting we install at night. It's called light pollution and is a major problem across the world. In fact, there are now conclusive studies that our drastically over-lit nighttime environments are a cause of illness and disease — in some cases serious diseases like breast cancer.
The International Dark Sky Association is an excellent source of information on the topic of how we're harming our health and environments with excessive lighting at night.
George Nickas
Corpus Christi
