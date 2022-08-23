Why are our competitors exempt from Paris Agreement? By BASKO POPOV Aug 23, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nearly 200 new coal-fired power stations are under construction in Asia, including 95 in China, 28 in India and 23 in Indonesia, according to data from U.S. nonprofit Global Energy Monitor.These new power plants will help to supersize the industrial capacity of the constructing nations and will completely negate much of what the West does to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.Why does the Paris Accord allow industrial powerhouses China, India and Russia to exempt themselves from compliance until 2030 and beyond?Did anyone actually bother to read what we signed?Basko PopovGalveston Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGuest commentary: We'll all sink together when Galveston bubble burstsBen Raimer resigns from UTMB presidency, UT system saysVictim identified in deadly Texas City hit-and-runGalveston teen to star in 'Surfside Girls' TV seriesAngler finds man hanging from tree near Galveston causewayBody found outside Texas City auto shopUvalde proves Santa Fe shooting response was flawed, families sayWork on Hotel Lucine progresses; La Brisa buys Bubba's Shrimp Palace propertyDA worried about prosecutor shortage, burnoutUnidentified body found near Galveston shopping center CollectionsSand-crafters hit the beach for annual competitionWhen the cows came homeVintage warbirds line the tarmac at first Moody Gardens Air, Car & Boat Show in GalvestonFall Sports PreviewGood Ole Days are here again in HitchcockBirds, people fish on island's East End CommentedRaid on Trump's house was the last straw for me (255) Guest commentary: Jan. 6 traitors must be punished to protect the republic (83) New climate bill is a good step, but is it too late? (81) I'll support Beto against the 'gun gluttons' (66) Operation Lone Star needs a deeper look (62) On monkeypox and everything else, just state the facts (62) We must continue teaching about slavery in our history (44) Guest commentary: GOP is using a odd definition of 'freedom' (44) Renewables rise: Surge in wind and solar energies helps keep the AC on in Texas (42) O'Rourke's 'Drive for Texas' makes stop in Galveston (42)
