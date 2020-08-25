The letter by James Cleveland ("If Biden wins, be ready for chaos in America," The Daily News, Aug. 19) promoted false rumors that, when elected, Kamala Harris will invoke Sec. 4 of the 25th Amendment and become president.
It doesn’t work like that.
The vice president and cabinet officials can vote to remove the president, but it takes a majority vote of both houses of Congress for removal.
Cleveland suggested that Harris and Joe Biden are socialists, again not true. They are moderate Democrats. He said they plan to raise taxes on the “working class.” If you make more than $400,000 a year, you may need to worry about taxes — but you're definitely not the “working class” of America. You're blessed. Be grateful.
Finally, he says Democrats will take your guns. The Republicans start this rumor every election. Again, not true. I’ve been an active Democrat since 1957 and the only thing the Democrats have ever wanted is reasonable gun control and enforcement of the laws already on the books. I own guns, as do a lot of other Democrats. We don’t promote or expect anyone to take them.
On the other hand, Republicans apparently think the criminals should have the same rights. I don’t.
L. Davied Bond
Bacliff
Actually Biden said that he would raise taxes across the board and roll back the tax breaks enacted by President Trump.
Democrats have been trying to take our guns for years and all they’ve gotten so far was Elmer Fudd’s
Some of the head DEMS & Progressives must have sought or entreated upon someone to put this Op-ed out! Let's start with the Socialist deception. Joe Biden recently stated that HE WILL BE THE MOST LIBERAL President in the history of this nation. Now who are we to believe? JOE Biden, or this author? Kamala Harris has a more Leftist Voting record in Congress than Crazy Bernie Sanders, and we all know Bernie is an admitted Socialist and proud of it! Kamala has already said she will cancel my Aetna Insurace, for socialize medicine for all! Once again ..WHO do we believe this author, or KAMALA? When the Progressives confiscated the guns of the man & his wife recently, who were defending their homestead from lawless protesters who broke down an iron gate, threatening, and shouting out WHAT they would do to the couple, did they take the man's automatic rifle, or did the Liberal authorities take the rifle and their hand gun too? They took both! Now who are You going to believe, this author or your lying eyes? How many moderates wants to eradicate American borders? How many moderates want to give free everything to everybody, and take away, separatism, and exceptionalism from all Americans in this country? How many moderates wants to transform and transmogrify this country by taking from those who seek to work and produce, and giving to those who want to do nothing but be great consumers? How many moderates want to DEFUND the police, fire ICE, and allow the continued eradication of the family unit living in lawless, ghetto cities, in poverty, supported by welfare and food stamps. How many moderates advocate for sanctuary cities, free college for Illegals, and for stripping this nation of it's fossil fuel industries, refineries, and hundreds of thousands of jobs being handed to India, China, Japan, and South Korea? Yeah it is a free country for now, so everyone is able for the time being,.. to believe what they want to....but please don't try to play me.
