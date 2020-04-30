Texas property taxes are among the highest in the United States, and they're going up.
How is it that our state and local governments can shut down the Texas economy and put so many Texans out of work, but the taxman is still raising property taxes?
How is it that our elected officials allow it when our governor declared all of Texas a disaster area because of the coronavirus? They can tell us to stop going to work, but they cannot tell the taxman to stop going to work on us.
The government told us to stay at home because we were non-essential; now they tell us it's essential to increase our home’s value to raise our taxes. If anything is non-essential, it is the appraisal districts raising our taxes by increasing our property value, when Texans need some relief.
If I was in charge, I would cap property taxes at their present level until our economy is fully recovered. I would tell all those taxing units collecting our money to cut their budgets and lower their tax rates.
But I'm not in charge. So our property taxes are going up unless those now in charge take action.
Ray Taft
Bacliff
Allow us a moment to acknowledge all of the realtors and the real estate industry for their continued and persistent lobbying efforts that have been so successful in keeping actual home sale prices under wraps. Appraisal districts are left to make what could be politely described as 'educated guesses' as to what the estimated market value of our homes might be. Having current, accurate selling prices would immediately impact the disparate levels of taxation regarding our properties. With the understanding that something is only worth what someone is willing to pay for it, let there be a bright light shone on cloaked and well-veiled selling price of both residential and commercial properties. If everyone were to pay what their homes were actually worth, some of us would not have to shoulder the load for those that pay far more for property which is quite undervalued on the tax rolls.
A few years ago, a home by me was on the rolls for $160k, but was listed for $399k. Might have sold for, say $375,000, but the lucky new owners get all of those new digs (and some great neighbors, btw) and pay a fraction of the taxes that they should owe. Conversely, some of the rest of us (let's take ol' me, for example) bought a basic 3-2-2 in a cookie-cutter neighborhood, and in just a few more short years, I will be on the rolls for twice what I paid. It's not because that value has increased that much, nor because it was under-valued at the time of my purchase. My rationale is that it is necessary to do this to some of us to cover those that are effectively cheating the system and they have the help of realtors and Austin who refuse to correct it.
That's just one reason why, when asked who would be in my 'dream golf foursome', I pick a realtor, an insurance agent and a child molester. The reasons, to me, are quite obvious. [whistling]
