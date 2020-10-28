The residents of Galveston need to put a true Galvestonian back in office and vote for Roger "Bo" Quiroga for mayor.
I've known Quiroga all my life and can speak of his honesty and integrity; he truly loves Galveston. When you grow up on this island since the 1950s and seen how this island has developed from what it was to what it is today, it takes a person like Quiroga who grew up on this island and knows how to make things happen.
Quiroga was an honest and upstanding mayor for three terms before when Galveston was on its back. He came in and brought the city from the brink of bankruptcy. In fact, it was recommended to him then that the city declare that it was bankrupt, but he said, "hell no."
Instead, he rolled up his sleeves, found ways to balance the city budget, and put more than $2 billion on the city's tax rolls.
Quiroga is running for mayor not just because he loves Galveston, but also for the future of all the children of this island. He's a proven leader and a great man.
Alfio Tropea
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.