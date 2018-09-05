As this community knows all too well, mass casualty events are occurring far too often. The good news is there is something we can do to fix the crisis of targeted violence that is indiscriminately impacting our nation.
Threat assessment and management is the process of identifying, investigating, assessing and mitigating threats, and has been used successfully for decades to protect our president and other prominent figures. It is a proactive process focused on interrupting the pathway to violence before an attack occurs, but it is unfortunately not well-understood or utilized on a state and local level.
U.S. Rep. Brian Babin recently introduced the Threat Assessment, Prevention and Safety Act (HR 6664) at the Association of Threat Assessment Professionals’ annual Threat Management Conference in California. The act goes beyond political rhetoric to provide a national strategy to keep communities safe from targeted violence. The act aims to train local law enforcement and others and provide assistance and resources to establish and operate locally driven threat assessment and management units.
To learn more, watch Babin’s TAPS Act summary on YouTube, then urge your elected representatives to support this vital legislation.
Angela Hrdlicka
Brunswick, Ga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.