For two years, the Democrats have counted on Robert Mueller being their saving grace when he released his investigation of President Trump. Instead, he rained on their parade when he found no collusion or obstruction by Trump or his administration.
It’s now time for the Dems to do the jobs they were elected to do. Stop the resistance and obstruction, and work for the American people.
It’s predicted that 100,000 illegal aliens will cross our border this month. Trump’s efforts to stem the flow are being blocked by the House Dems, possibly seeing them as future voters.
The Dems are being led by a small group of anti-American Socialists who want open borders, idiotic ideas like the Green New Deal that would cost trillions of dollars, Medicare for all, and free everything.
Our job growth and economy are better than we’ve seen in decades. There are more women, blacks, Hispanics and Asians working than we’ve seen in our history.
Don’t be fooled by radical ex-bartenders (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez), skateboarding former congressman running for president (Beto O'Rourke), or an 80-year-old that has communist beliefs like Bernie Sanders.
Wake up America.
Dick Hensley
Tiki Island
