A response to my column by Dolph Tillotson ("Anti-media bias based on nonsense, misunderstanding," The Daily News, April 22), who is the chairman of Southern Newspapers Inc. and former publisher of The Daily News, opens with, "The headline said, 'News organizations are largely to blame for it all.' According to a guest column in The Daily News, 'it all' is the coronavirus pandemic...”
Authors don’t create their headlines; The Daily News’ staff does. His predicate is bogus. The chairman then educates us on the “anti-media conspiracy.”
I wrote: "People from all sides of the political spectrum aren’t surprised when our media rejects expertise it deems unpalatable. We’ve become accustomed to the fourth estate manipulating the flow of information by not reporting facts which don’t fit their agenda."
To label the belief that the media manipulates news as "conspiratorial" belies a hefty lack of self-awareness and documented history.
I criticized The New York Times’ Nicholas Kristof. Kristof is a Harvard and Rhodes scholar-educated journalist credited with two Pulitzer prizes, the Anne Frank award and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize.
The chairman bemoaned the audience sizes of Rush Limbaugh, Fox News and the president.
Therein lies the problem. Media leadership focuses on quantity while their consumers demand better quality. Mr. Chairman, maybe a change of focus will result in more subscribers?
Norman Pappous
League City
